The Speed Report

Legible News periodically runs Google PageSpeed Insight audits on news websites to rank which one is the fastest.
|Website
|Page speed score
Higher score is faster
|Legible News
|100
|🟢
|USA Today
|95
|🟢
|Financial Times
|91
|🟢
|The Guardian
|88
|🟡
|India Times
|80
|🟡
|LA Times
|77
|🟡
|BBC News
|64
|🟡
|Deutsche Welle
|63
|🟡
|CBC News
|62
|🟡
|Google News
|62
|🟡
|CBS News
|57
|🟡
|Associated Press
|56
|🟡
|Al Jazeera
|53
|🟡
|MSNBC
|48
|🔴
|Daily Mail
|48
|🔴
|ABC News
|47
|🔴
|Washington Post
|47
|🔴
|Drudge Report
|46
|🔴
|Wall Street Journal
|42
|🔴
|NPR News
|39
|🔴
|Fox News
|38
|🔴
|Bloomberg
|32
|🔴
|New York Times
|30
|🔴
|Reuters
|28
|🔴
|CNN
|17
|🔴
Read more about why Legible News is so fast compared to major news websites and the methodology used for the rankings.
