The Speed Report

Which news website is the fastest?

Legible News periodically runs Google PageSpeed Insight audits on news websites to rank which one is the fastest.

WebsitePage speed score
Higher score is faster
Legible News100🟢
USA Today95🟢
Financial Times91🟢
The Guardian88🟡
India Times80🟡
LA Times77🟡
BBC News64🟡
Deutsche Welle63🟡
CBC News62🟡
Google News62🟡
CBS News57🟡
Associated Press56🟡
Al Jazeera53🟡
MSNBC48🔴
Daily Mail48🔴
ABC News47🔴
Washington Post47🔴
Drudge Report46🔴
Wall Street Journal42🔴
NPR News39🔴
Fox News38🔴
Bloomberg32🔴
New York Times30🔴
Reuters28🔴
CNN17🔴

Read more about why Legible News is so fast compared to major news websites and the methodology used for the rankings.

